Jeremy Renner critical but stable condition after snow plow accident – The Hamden Journal

Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his spokesperson told The Hamden Journal on Sunday.

Renner is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel’s Hawkeye series as well as the Avengers and Captain America films.

The Hamden Journal had heard word of an accident and that Renner had been airlifted earlier Sunday to the hospital. His spokesperson said his family is with him now and he is “receiving excellent care.” We will let you know more when we hear it.

Renner’s Mayor of Kingstown begins its second season January 15 on Paramount+. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Network for Par+.