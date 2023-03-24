Jeremy Renner celebrates as his snowplow’s returned after accident

The snowplow that ran over Jeremy Renner is returned to the actor. (Photo: Getty Images for Disney)

Jeremy Renner is getting his snowplow back — the same one that nearly killed him on New Year’s Day.

Renner, who’s recovering from serious injuries sustained in the accident, celebrated the return of his PistenBully snowplow, or snowcat, on social media. “She’s finally making her way home,” he shared with happy emojis on Thursday. In a video on his Instagram story, the 51-year-old actor joked how “the cat” is getting a police escort back to his house in Reno, Nevada.

Jeremy Renner shares picture of his snowplow “making her way home.” (Photo: Jeremy Renner via Instagram)

The Avengers star was run over by his 14,330 pound snowplow when he was trying to prevent his nephew from being hit. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report released in January, “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.” Renner was clearing snow so he could free a family member’s “stuck” vehicle when the incident occurred.

“The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding, causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” the sheriff’s report stated. “Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to [his nephew], he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

Nevada’s Washoe County Sheriff’s Office took possession of Renner’s snowplow in order to determine exactly why it rolled. It’s unclear if mechanical issues were confirmed to be a factor in the accident and what, if anything, was repaired prior to the machinery being returned to Renner. Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to the actor’s rep for comment.

Renner was airlifted to the hospital in critical, but stable condition on Jan. 1. He underwent two surgeries and broke more than 30 bones. The Hawkeye star, who said he was experiencing some brain fog, has been documenting his physical and mental recovery on social media.