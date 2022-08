Jeremy Paxman is to step down from stalwart BBC quiz show University Challenge after almost three decades.

The former Newsnight presenter will film his last episode this Autumn and his final series will air from August to next Summer.

He said he’d “had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years. I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future.”