NASCAR.com

Six Cup Series teams penalized in pre-race inspection at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR officials penalized six Cup Series teams for multiple failures in Friday’s pre-race inspection at Daytona International Speedway. Those teams each had one crew member ejected before Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM), the last race in the Cup Series’ regular season. RELATED: Weekend schedule: […]