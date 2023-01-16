Jeremy Clarkson To Part Ways With Amazon – The Hamden Journal

Jeremy Clarkson will not make any more shows for Prime Video when his current commissioned seasons end.

The Hamden Journal understands Clarkson, who makes The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm for the streamer, will not sign another deal with Amazon Studios. New seasons that have already been commissioned will go ahead but he won’t be on Prime Video shows after 2024.

The presenter has recently been under fire for a column he wrote in the The Sun newspaper in which he wrote he “hates” Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. He also referred to a scene from Game of Thrones, in which Cersei Lannister is forced to strip naked and go on a ‘walk of shame’

Today, he wrote a “mea culpa” apology on Instagram, in which he revealed he wrote to Markle and Prince Harry after the column to apologize at length.

Amazon had not responded to requests for comment at press time. When the streamer was asked if it could continue to work with Clarkson following the column back in December, there was no official response but sources said key Amazon staff were unhappy.

Sources close to the streamer told The Hamden Journal the plan to end the partnership with Clarkson had been in the works for

Variety was first with the story.

More follows.