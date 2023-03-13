Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri Bring on the Chicago Beef

“The Bear” is back.

The hit FX on Hulu series is set to return for a second season, with a teaser dropping during the 2023 Oscars. Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and the ensemble cast returns to answer what’s next for Carmy’s family restaurant.

Season 2 was first announced in July 2022, with FX entertainment president Eric Schrier saying in a statement, “‘The Bear’ has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations. We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season two.”

The official logline for the 10-episode second season reads: A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

Golden Globe winner and lead star White admitted to Vanity Fair that he was a “little bit nervous” reprising his role because of the critically acclaimed first season. “If you read too many reviews, this thing that was once ours has had so many ideas put on it,” White said. “I’m hopeful we can shut the world out a little bit.”

“The Bear” creator Storer exclusively told IndieWire that the second season will focus on Carmy gaining emotional balance with his grief. “Carmy gets some closure with his brother, but then how does he handle this going forward? How can he build something new and start from a more positive place?” Storer said.

IndieWire critic Ben Travers praised the series for drawing “simple pleasures from the pursuit of order amid the chaos, as Carmy tries to implement established methodologies in his inherited staff of veterans and upstarts. The restaurant is in debt. The books are a mess. The menu doesn’t make sense — not to Carmy, anyway — but Mikey’s entrenched staff wouldn’t change a thing. So, with a dash of difference here and a sprinkle of shifting there, Carmy starts to change the culture.”

The series won big at the WGAs and is poised to be awarded at the 2023 Emmys.

“The Bear” Season 2 premieres in June 2023.

Check out the teaser below.

