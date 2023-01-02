Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dies at 45 after cancer battle

Jeremiah Green, co-founding member and drummer for Modest Mouse, died Saturday after he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, the rock band announced. He was 45.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” a statement from the group shared to Instagram read. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people.”

“Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get,” they added. “Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, said in a separate Facebook post that he “went peacefully in his sleep.”

“Jeremiah was a light to so many,” she wrote. “At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming, including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well-wishes and support.”

Namatame announced on social media on Christmas Day that Green had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She asked for “healing vibes for my son,” adding that he’d been “so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Marco Collins, a rock-radio DJ and Green’s friend, also shared on Facebook that the drummer had pulled out of the Modest Mouse tour as he continued chemotherapy.

The band’s lead singer and guitarist Isaac Brock had stated in an Instagram post on Dec. 28 that treatments seemed “to be going smoothly and making a positive difference.”

As seen in videos taken by fans, Green had been performing with the group as recently as Dec. 1 at a concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Born in 1977 in O’ahu, Hawaii, Green was a founding member of Modest Mouse, which formed in Issaquah, Wash., in 1992. Though a prominent fixture in the indie-rock scene, the band would gain more mainstream success in the 2000s after signing with Sony Music Entertainment’s Epic Records.

Modest Mouse are most famous for their 2004 song “Float On” and have released eight studio albums, including 2021’s The Golden Casket.

