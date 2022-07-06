‘Jeopardy!’ upsets Diana Ross fans after yet another contestant accuses her of being a nonagenarian

Incorrect answers are fairly common on , but viewers couldn’t get over a couple whoppers from Tuesday’s show. In fact, the opening round category “A Number Between 1 and 100” drove much of the fanbase to Twitter, where they commented on the shockingly incorrect response.

“Your standard phonograph record until the 1950s, or the age Diana Ross turned in 2022,” was the first clue to cause trouble. Contestant Jake Marvin wagered all his winnings on the Daily Double clue, but he may have lost more than money when he incorrectly guessed the 90.

The 78-year-old singer has a very passionate fanbase, and they did not appreciate her being labeled a nonagenarian. During a Final Jeopardy! round in March, two separate contestants guessed that and fans were outraged. Unfortunately for Marvin, they have not forgotten that recent perceived transgression.

The addition of Ross’s age being added to the clue about 78 rpm records seemed a little clunky. Perhaps it had been meant to appease upset fans? Regardless it had the opposite effect.

While the incorrect answer about Ross upset fans, several viewers were equally dismayed by the contestant Suzy Garver’s incorrect guess that Barack Obama was the 38th president of the United states. The incorrect answer occurred so soon after the Ross controversy that viewers were left scratching their heads.

Marvin and Garver combined to finish the game with only $1. Yungsheng Wang took home the impressive win. He added $25,001 to his winnings, which after two days totals $47,801.

Jeopardy! is a syndicated program; visit Jeopardy.com or check your local listings for the TV schedule.

See why hilarious incorrect answer may admittedly be ‘Jeopardy!’ champ’s legacy:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.