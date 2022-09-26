‘Jeopardy!’ Looks To Expand Franchise With Master League – The Hamden Journal

For fans who can’t get enough of the Jeopardy! franchise, Executive Producer Michael Davies has some promising news for you.

Now that a revival of Celebrity Jeopardy! is off the ground, Davies is flirting with other off-shoots like a masters league that features the show’s winningest players, and maybe even a spinoff focused solely on sports and pop culture trivia.

“What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game,” Davies told the New York Times. “It seemed ridiculous to me that we have this sport where every single year we take all of our best players — we take our LeBrons and our Dwyanes — and we switch them all out.”

Davies would even like to air the masters league live. “That makes a lot of my staff nervous,” he said to the paper.

The franchise has already begun filming a Second Chance Tournament that will bring back promising contestants, as well as a revamped Tournament of Champions. There’s lots of other distractions in the works for Jeopardy! hungry viewers, like a podcast and a hall of fame for the show’s best players.

“I don’t think there’s ever really been a game show that has really listened to its fans the way that Jeopardy! is currently doing,” former contestant-turned-game show journalist Cory Anotado told the NYT.