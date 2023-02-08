‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings pokes fun at ‘The Price is Right’ on air

Current Jeopardy! host, Ken Jennings, appears on Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time in 2020. (Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

Here’s a Jeopardy! brain-teaser for you: This much-loved host is trying to start the game show version of Anchorman’s epic newscaster brawl. Answer: Who is Ken Jennings? As noted by TVLine — which has the video receipts — the Jeopardy! host took direct aim at game-show rival The Price Is Right on Tuesday’s episode.

To be fair, Jennings didn’t initiate the looming rumble. Credit — or blame — for that goes to contestant Greg Snyder, a Las Vegas call center manager who chit-chatted with the host about his previous game show experience at the top of the episode.

“Fifteen years ago I was lucky enough to get picked on The Price Is Right, where I won a car,” Snyder said. “I gotta say, [Jeopardy!] is just a thousand times better. So much more fun.” He couldn’t help but one final dig. “Anybody can be on The Price Is Right,” he said of the Drew Carey-hosted competition. “You gotta work to be on Jeopardy!”

Another host might have left the topic well enough alone, but Jennings couldn’t resist firing a shot across Carey’s bow. “We didn’t just pull you out of the crowd today, Greg,” he said, referring to the way Price Is Right contestants end up at the podium. “You didn’t come in with a uniform or a funny sign.”

Clearly, karma caught up with Snyder, though, because he finished a distant third to his Jeopardy! competitors, earning a mere $1,000. At press time, The Price Is Right’s famous Big Wheel had no comment, but you’d better believe it’s plotting its own special Showcase Showdown… of revenge.

This isn’t the first time Jennings has gotten salty about game shows. Last December, he poked fun at his own Jeopardy! history, claiming he was “shafted” about a garden tool-related stumper during his legendary 2004 run. Jennings incorrectly guessed “hoe” when the actual answer was “rake.” On TikTok, he argued that the clue was badly-worded. “I still think I was shafted, quite frankly, I think I’m owed $200, and you know, maybe the writers should get a pool together.”

