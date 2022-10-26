‘Jeopardy!’ fans love champion’s hilarious wrong answer

Tuesday’s proved that even the smartest contestants don’t know everything. Law student Jack Weller appeared in the Second Chance Tournament, following an extremely rare tie-breaking loss last season.

“In your first appearance on the show, you took eventual Tournament of Champions player Brian Chang to a tiebreaker question,” said host Ken Jennings. “It was very exciting.”

While Weller played a fantastic game, he made one tiny mistake. Under the category of “Plurals That Don’t End in S,” he was given the clue: Moose. He responded, “What are meese?”

More than one goose are geese, but multiple moose are not meese. Even though his answer was embarrassing, the overwhelming majority of reactions on Twitter were positive as several viewers found him relatable.

Despite not knowing the plural of moose, Weller knew a whole bunch of other stuff. He went into Final Jeopardy with an insurmountable lead. Still he correctly answered and advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament.

Jeopardy! is a syndicated program; visit Jeopardy.com or check your local listings for the TV schedule.

Watch as Tyra Banks eats fried chicken ‘Dancing With the Stars’ contestant kept hidden in her dress:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.