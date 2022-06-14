‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s hilariously wrong Mick Jagger answer sets Twitter ablaze

When Jeopardy! contestants give incorrect responses it usually isn’t a big deal, with Monday’s show being the rare exception. Contestant Mazin Omer played a fantastic game, but it was one wrong answer during the opening round that set Twitter abuzz.

Under the category of “Knight After Knight,” Omer selected the $400 clue. An image of Michael Caine appeared on the screen as host Mayim Bialik read, “To honor his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, Sir Maurice Micklewhite.”

Omer replied, “Who is Mick Jagger?”

Mistaking two-time-Oscar winner Michael Caine for legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger caused quite a stir on Twitter.

Omer ultimately finished in second place. And the biology student took home the $2,000 consolation prize.

Omer also shared with viewers some of the interesting research he is doing on Alzheimer’s disease. He said, “We use mice models to figure out why the body causes Alzheimer’s and then how to figure out how to make it not do that.”

Jeopardy! is a syndicated program; visit Jeopardy.com or check your local listings for the TV schedule.

