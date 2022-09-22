‘Jeopardy!’ contestant makes most of second chance 50 years later

It only took contestant Martha Bath 50 years to get a second chance at becoming a Jeopardy! champion, Wednesday. The retired CPA from Seattle originally appeared on Jeopardy! in 1972, when it was hosted by Art Fleming.

“Generally, Jeopardy! appearances are one to a customer,” said host Ken Jennings.

Fortunately the show made an exception in Bath’s case. While she wasn’t a champion in 1972, she still went home with a pretty nice consolation prize.

“I won $40 and a set of encyclopedias,” said Bath. “And I still have them.”

Bath got off to a hot start, Wednesday. She located two Daily Doubles and cashed in big on both. Trailing slightly as she entered Final Jeopardy, she bet her full $15,400 and it paid off huge.

“Martha Bath, that’s a lot more than a set of encyclopedias,” said Jennings. “You’re a Jeopardy! champion with $30,800. Or, if we count 1972, $30,840.”

