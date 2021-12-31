Jeopardy! Contestant Amy Schneider Breaks Record for Most Consecutive Wins of Any Female Player

Amy Schneider – Jeopardy! Contestant

Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider has broken the show’s record for the longest winning streak by any female player.

On Wednesday, Schneider — an engineering manager from Oakland, California — earned her 21st consecutive win, surpassing Julia Collins’s record of 20, which she set in 2014. On Thursday, Schneider extended her run to 22.

“In my highest of high hopes, I never dreamed of matching Julia’s streak,” Schneider wrote on Twitter. “It’s hard to say how I felt: proud, dazed, happy, numb, all those things.”

Schneider admitted to The New York Times that instead of concentrating on the answers during the game, she was only thinking about whether she would beat Collins’s record.

“I could pretend that I didn’t have my eye on the various leader boards at that point, but I was definitely aware,” she told the outlet. “I knew what was at stake.”

The win places her fourth overall behind champions Ken Jennings (74 wins), Matt Amodio (38 wins) and James Holzhauer (32 wins).

During an interview with Jeopardy!’s Jimmy McGuire last month, Schneider said, “I’d like to beat James Holzhauer, I think. He seems very confident, I guess I’ll say. And so it would sort of feel good, I think, in a way.”

After snagging her 22nd win during Thursday’s episode, Schneider is now 10 games away from tying Holzhauer’s record.

Schneider’s run on Jeopardy! has been filled with a number of history-making moments. Last week, she became the show’s highest-earning woman, reaching $706,800 during Friday’s game and beating Larissa Kelly’s previous record.

Kelly — whose current winnings stand at $655,930 after regular play — acknowledged Schneider’s accomplishment on Twitter by sending a congratulatory message.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years … but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off,” wrote Kelly, who previously earned the title in 2019. “Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history! 📿👑.”

Replying to Kelly, Schneider wrote: “Thanks so much.”

“I’m honored to be in your company,” Schneider added. “And I look forward to some day watching the woman who beats us both!”

Last month, Schneider also became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

“I didn’t want to make too much about being trans, at least in the context of the show,” she tweeted in November. “I am a trans woman, and I’m proud of that fact, but I’m a lot of other things, too!”