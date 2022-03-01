‘Jeopardy!’ champion makes powerful statement ‘to normalize what cancer recovery looks like’

It was an inspiring episode of Jeopardy! on Monday as champion and breast cancer survivor Christine Whelchel continued to shine. The piano teacher and church organist came into the day having won three previous games. Her first game was particularly memorable because it ended in a very rare tiebreaker question. Also during that game, Whelchel explained how her recent battle with breast cancer coincided with her hopes of appearing on the game show.

“One of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the Jeopardy! test, and I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May,” Whelchel said.

In her three previous appearances, Whelchel had mid-length blonde hair. On Monday’s show, she had much shorter hair. She revealed that she had been wearing a wig but decided to be more upfront about her cancer recovery.

“After the winnings, I decided that I didn’t need to hide behind a wig anymore, and I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like,” she said.

“Well, you look fabulous,” host Ken Jennings replied. “Congratulations on your recovery.”

Viewers were moved by Whelchel’s bravery. Many took to social media to celebrate her.

Whelchel also added a fourth victory to her resume. The champion added $14,001 to her winnings for a grand total of $73,602.

Jeopardy! is a syndicated program; visit Jeopardy.com or check your local listings for the TV schedule.

Watch as unusual bidding results in rare Final 'Jeopardy!' tie:

