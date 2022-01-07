Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Breaks $1 Milllion In Winnings – The Hamden Journal

Amy Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, Calif., has became the fourth person in the 38-year history of Jeopardy! to earn more than $1 million in non-tournament play. She moved past that milestone in today’s episode of the show.

Schneider’s $42,200 score in her 28th victory brought her total winnings to $1,019,001.

“It feels amazing, it feels strange,” Schneider said. “It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”

The only other contestants to win more than $1 million in regular season games are Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak yielded $2,520,700; James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over the course of 32 victories; and Matt Amodio, who won $1,518,601 during his 38-game streak last year.

Schneider’s next attempt to add to her totals will be on Monday.

