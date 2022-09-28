‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis

Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider married Genevieve Davis on May 9. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married.

The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged.

“A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream,” Schneider wrote alongside images of the couple’s wedding photos. “The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married. Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!”

Revealing more details about the ceremony in a Facebook post, Schneider shared that the wedding took place in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder in Northern California, where Schneider has lived for several years.

“We will be having a traditional wedding & reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other,” she wrote. “Thank you, everyone for your support!”

Schneider captured the hearts of Jeopardy! fans when she became the winningest woman in the show’s history, winning $1,382,800 in her 40-game streak.

Schneider’s impressive run on the show is second only to Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games in 2003. She is also the first trans contestant to qualify for the annual Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, which will air beginning Oct. 31.

Outside of Jeopardy!, Schneider has continued to use her platform for good, particularly when it comes to spreading awareness about recent attacks on the transgender community.

In a February interview with Teen Vogue, Schneider spoke about the “amazing” support she received from Jeopardy! fans across the world, explaining that she “felt a certain responsibility to be my best self and represent the trans community well.”

“It felt amazing,” she said of the response. “I was expecting a lot worse, a lot more negativity… but far, far more support and affirmation. That really taught me that we have come a lot farther than I had even thought.”

“I was also worried about that in the sense that I don’t want to present a ‘too perfect’ image of myself,” she added. “I want everyone to be able to see that whether or not you are good at trivia, whether or not you have a lot of followers on social media, any of those things, you still deserve and can find the same acceptance, the same affirmation and freedom to express who you are.”

