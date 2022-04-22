‘Jeopardy!’ Canadian Contestant Mattea Roach Wins 14th Straight Game – The Hamden Journal

Get out the erasers. There’s a new entry in the Jeopardy! record books.

Mattea Roach, a 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, Ontario, won her 14th straight game today and brought her total winnings to $320,081. With this win, Roach became eighth on the all-time consecutive games list and tenth on the all-time highest non-tournament cash winnings list.

Sony



Roach is also the winningest Canadian contestant in Jeopardy! history. She has answered 93% of clues correctly through her 14 games so far.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks and I was fully thinking Amy [Schneider] might still be here,” Roach said. “If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out Game One. I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super-champion I wanted to see in the world.”

Roach returns to the stage on Monday, April 25, to face off against two new challengers: Michael Graff from Eastvale, Calif., and Marietta, Ga.’s Jessie Francis.