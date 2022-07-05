Jenny Wall Steps Down As Nickelodeon CMO; Sabrina Caluori Upped To EVP & Head Of Marketing – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Wall is leaving Nickelodeon after a three-year stint as Chief Marketing Officer. She will be succeeded by Sabrina Caluori who has been promoted to EVP and Head of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Nickelodeon. In her new position, Caluori, previously SVP, Brand and Content Strategy, will be leading on- and off-air consumer marketing, brand creative and content launches globally across the brand’s linear, digital and social platforms. She will report to Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and Chief Content Officer, Kids & Family for Paramount+.

“Sabrina’s vast experience in brand building and marketing global franchises for linear and streaming will help move Nickelodeon forward as its audiences and platforms continue to grow,” Robbins said. “Her generous spirit and empathetic leadership is also key to guiding our stellar Marketing team during this time of continued industry transformation.”

Caluori will add oversight of brand and creative marketing, supporting content for Nick’s linear networks and the Nick content developed for Paramount+ as she also will continue to develop consumer campaigns designed to connect Nickelodeon and its franchises with kids and families around the world. Additionally, Caluori will add Vincent Arrico, SVP and Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon; and Sara Francis, VP of Marketing Operations, to her existing direct reports.

Caluori’s promotion follows the exit this week of Wall, who stepped as Chief Marketing Officer at Nickelodeon.

“Jenny played an important role during these last three years of Nick’s creative renaissance, and we are grateful to her for all the strategy and creative vision she brought to our organization,” Robbins said.

Caluori joined Nickelodeon in August of 2021 as SVP, Brand and Content Strategy, overseeing global brand strategy, original programming launches, media planning, digital and social media, and marketing analytics.

Prior to Nickelodeon, Caluori spent 12 years at HBO, most recently as EVP of Marketing & Digital Media where she built and led the digital and social marketing function across all brands and programming. Before joining HBO, Caluori headed the account team at the interactive agency Deep Focus, where she oversaw digital media, creative and publicity for clients such as HBO, Miramax, Google, Court TV and Comedy Central.