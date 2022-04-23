Jenny Mollen Jokes She’s Not Sure If She’s Legally Married to Jason Biggs on Their 14th Anniversary

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcqoqTFvVEJ/ jennymollen Verified 14 years ago, two people who’d known each other for only 9 months drove to a Calabasas fedEx Kinkos in their pajamas and got married. Who knows if that FedEx was even real or a figment of our imaginations or if the woman who married us was a licensed justice of the peace or just some down on her luck actress looking to make a quick 300 bucks. We may never know if our union is truly recognized by the state of California or if what happened that Earth Day wasn’t just some psychedelic mushroom trip but what has come out of it has been mind bending, life altering and nothing short of a miracle. Happy Anniversary, Jason fucking Biggs. Thank you for taking this trip w me. (Ps. Do you think this is a cute pic of you? My editors said no. But I really want to use it in the @dictatorlunches book. I know you sort of have only half your neck but I insisted you would be fine with it. As a precaution I figured this would be a good way to gage your thoughts. So…. what do you think? Edited · 1h

jennymollen/Instagram

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs are happily in love on their 14th anniversary — whether they’re married or not!

On Friday, the author and actress, 42, celebrated their milestone on her Instagram account, sharing a snap of her feeding the seemingly reluctant actor, 43.

“14 years ago, two people who’d known each other for only 9 months drove to a Calabasas fedEx Kinkos in their pajamas and got married,” she wrote alongside the photo.

She then joked, “Who knows if that FedEx was even real or a figment of our imaginations or if the woman who married us was a licensed justice of the peace or just some down on her luck actress looking to make a quick 300 bucks.”

Added Mollen: “We may never know if our union is truly recognized by the state of California or if what happened that Earth Day wasn’t just some psychedelic mushroom trip but what has come out of it has been mind bending, life altering and nothing short of a miracle.”

RELATED: Jason Biggs Says Turning Down Starring Role in How I Met Your Mother Is His ‘Biggest Regret’

She went on to wish “Jason f—— Biggs” a happy anniversary before telling him, “Thank you for taking this trip w me.”

Referencing the photo, she left Biggs with a hilarious question: “Ps. Do you think this is a cute pic of you? My editors said no. But I really want to use it in the @dictatorlunches book. I know you sort of have only half your neck but I insisted you would be fine with it. As a precaution I figured this would be a good way to gage your thoughts. So…. what do you think?”

RELATED: Jenny Mollen Gets Breast Implants Replaced, Lift After 20 Years: I Love Them as ‘Much as My First’

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Biggs also commemorated their special day with a series of photos of him and Mollen through the years, penning a sweet message for her in the caption.

Story continues

“In 14 years, my dreams have changed a lot. But the woman in them has very much stayed the same. Happy anniversary @jennymollen,” wrote the American Pie alum.

In the comments section, Mollen said, “Baby!!!!! This is sooooo sweet. If it weren’t for the photos people would def be thinking I made this post myself.”

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Lambert Has Fun in the Sun on Third Wedding Anniversary with ‘Sunshine’ Brendan McLoughlin

The couple — who share sons Lazlo, 4, and Sid, 8 — has been candid about whether they want a third child. Mollen told PEOPLE in 2020 that she would be open to it under one condition.

“I mean, if [Jason] could carry it, totally,” Mollen joked. “Or if somebody could present me with a 2-year-old that looked just like me.”

Biggs previously said he would love it if he were “just handed” a baby.

“If you just handed me a baby girl right now, I’d be like, ‘Great, I’ll keep her.’ I’d walk away with it and be like, ‘This wasn’t anyone’s, right? Okay, cool, I can take it home? Perfect, done,’ ” he told PEOPLE in 2019.