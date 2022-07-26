Jenny Han’s Jenny Kissed Me Taps Amanda Tudesco As Head Of Film & TV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has brought on Carpool Entertainment exec Amanda Tudesco as Head of Film & TV at her Jenny Kissed Me production company. Jenny Kissed Me is based at Amazon Studios where Han recently signed an overall television and film deal. Tudesco joins the company’s existing coordinator, Victoria Storm.

Tudesco most recently served as Head of Development & Production at Carpool Entertainment. During her six years with the company, Tudesco oversaw a slate of development under deals at Lionsgate TV and Universal Television, while selling series across cable, broadcast, and streaming platforms.

Her producing credits include The Rook at Starz, working alongside the series’ showrunners Karyn Usher and Lisa Zwerling of Carpool Entertainment.

Prior to Carpool, Tudesco was an associate casting director and worked on numerous series, pilots, and features, including Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Backstrom, Bones, Mr. Robinson, Dumbo, and Guilt.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Amanda, whose remarkable ear for storytelling and expertise in developing tv and film will be invaluable as we start this new chapter of Jenny Kissed Me,” said Han.

Tudesco’s hiring comes on the heels of the June 17 release of Han’s first television series under her Jenny Kissed Me banner, Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. Based on the first book in Han’s bestselling Summer trilogy, the coming-of-age series garnered over 1.4 billion hashtag views on TikTok in its first weekend of release and propelled Taylor Swift’s “Lover” album back into Billboard’s Top 40 three years after its initial release (three songs from the album are featured in the series).

Jenny Kissed Me is currently in production on the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and is in post-production on XO, Kitty, the spinoff series from Han’s breakout To All the Boys… film trilogy for Netflix.

“I’m incredibly honored and thrilled to be joining Jenny and the rest of her amazing team. I’ve long been a fan of Jenny’s work, and I’m inspired by her passion, creativity and vision,” said Tudesco. “I’m excited for this next chapter together as we work with Amazon to champion new stories about coming of age at every age.”