Jenny Beavan of Cruella Win at the 2022 Oscars for Best Costume Design – The Hamden Journal

Jenny Beavan won an Oscar tonight in the Best Achievement in Costume Design category for her work on Disney’s Cruella.

This is Beavan’s third Oscar win for Costume Design, having won in 2016 for Mad Max: Fury Road and in 1987 for A Room with a View.

Beavan started her acceptance speech by jokingly saying, “If you hear a really embarrassing noise, it’s probably my family somewhere up there.”

Based on the iconic villain from 101 Dalmatians, Cruella follows a young woman named Estella (Emma Stone) who dreams of being a fashion designer. When she manages to land her dream job designing for the Baroness (Emma Thompson), Estella quickly becomes convinced that she deserves more in life. Taking on the persona of Cruella, she becomes a rival of the Baroness with a rebellious sense of fashion.

Beavan says her choice of outfit tonight was to “honor my inner Cruella,” which included “graffiti” by her costume illustrator Thom Botwood.

“When Kristen Burr and Craig Gillespie asked me to do this movie,” says Beavan, “I actually nearly said no… the only reason I didn’t was because Clare Spragge said she would come on board as costume supervisor… I also need to thank Nadia [Stacey], Naomi [Donne] and Julia [Vernon], our makeup and hair team,” says Beavan, “because they complete the look. It would look a little sad putting on a Cruella costume with my hair.”

The other nominees for Best Costume were Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran), Dune (Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan), Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira), and West Side Story (Paul Tazewell).