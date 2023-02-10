Jennifer O’Connell & Rebecca Quinn Launch Velvet Hammer Media – The Hamden Journal

Jennifer O’Connell and Rebecca Quinn, who previously oversaw unscripted content at HBO Max, are moving into the production business.

O’Connell, who was EVP, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Originals, and Quinn, who was SVP, Non-Fiction Original Programming, have launched VHM (Velvet Hammer Media).

The company will produce premium original non-fiction content with a focus on formats, special-event programs and documentaries.

It comes after the pair left last year after Warner Bros. Discovery axed non-scripted from its streaming service.

Based in L.A., the pair, who were responsible for shows such as Selena + Chef, Fboy Island and The Way Down, will serve as Co-CEOs and executive producers. They will be joined by Nick Alarcon, who previously oversaw unscripted development for Pulse Creative under the company’s overall deal with Lionsgate, as VP.

VHM is also launching an Inside Access program, which will bolster diversity behind the camera. The program will ensure there’s a line item in every production budget to ensure BIPOC talent is behind the camera and will be applied to 100% of its productions, even if it means covering these costs themselves.

HBO Max’s unscripted slate was, itself, one of the most diverse in the industry with series such as The Hype, Legendary and Steph & Ayesha Curry’s About Last Night.

“We have spent our entire professional lives in the content business, building and nurturing vital relationships with creatives and executives, and we look forward to furthering those collaborations and friendships through VHM. At this pivotal moment in our business, we’re excited to bet on ourselves and leverage our complementary strengths,” O’Connell and Quinn said. “While VHM will utilize our deep experience and creative acumen, we will put equal focus on the way business is done, with trust, transparency and an unwavering dedication to inclusion. We are humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve already received from buyers and creators, and valued crew. We are ready for this moment and could not be more energized about our new venture.”

VHM is repped by WME and Weinstein Senior.