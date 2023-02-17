Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Dress Is the Same One Jennifer Coolidge Wore in ‘The White Lotus’

jennifer-lopez-coolidge-white-lotus

BACKGRID; HBO

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge are Dolce & Gabbana girls.

On Valentine’s Day, Lopez stepped out with husband Ben Affleck wearing a pink chiffon dress that gave us a case of style déjà vu.

Lopez and Affleck were spotted out on Tuesday night in Santa Monica, California, for a romantic Valentine’s Day date. For the occasion, the superstar wore a two-toned, chiffon Dolce & Gabbana wrap dress featuring light pink and deep salmon pleats and accessorized with a white DG logo belt, gold leather double platform heels and a matching golden clutch.

And this is why the dress looks familiar: On season two of The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid wears the same design while attending the “rich, evil gays” house party in their opulent Sicilian villa.

BACKGRID; HBO

In the episode, which turned out to be a major plot point of the season, party host Quentin, sarcastically described the dress as “a symphony of salmon.”

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, The White Lotus costume designer Alex Bovaird gave us an inside scoop on what it was like to dress Tanya, revealing that Coolidge actually had a lot of input into how the character came to look.

Bovaird said, “Jennifer had a fair amount of input into her own looks, and she’s quite precise in fittings. She has a particular way she likes her garments to fit. For instance, her dresses are usually cinched under the bust, low cut and tight. We decided together that she would have upped her style game for Italy so she’s wearing less caftans and more designer dresses this season. I like the Dolce & Gabbana arrival dress and the pink printed Temperley dress she wears on the scooter.”

While the two Jennifers might have twinned on accident, the Shotgun Wedding co-stars definitely share a fun friendship.

Jennifer Coolidge TikTok Jennifer Lopez; Jennifer Coolidge

Lopez and Coolidge were regularly seen sharing jokes and having a laugh while filming Shotgun Wedding together. Lopez even shared a video to Instagram of a time Coolidge snuck into her hotel room and filmed a video on her phone.

In the video, Coolidge says, “You know, this is so weird, this isn’t my hotel room, this is J.Lo’s hotel room. Oh my God, I’m on your phone.”

She continued, jokingly saying, “Hey JLovers, I’m not J.Lo, but I’m… loving you JLovers.”

“Her jewels are in here,” Coolidge announced while looking around below her, then added, “I’m going to be in so much trouble.”