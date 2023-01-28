Jennifer Lopez says she nearly fell off a cliff filming a Shotgun Wedding stunt with Josh Duhamel

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel nearly took ’til death do us part literally after a stunt in their new movie, Shotgun Wedding, went very, very wrong.

The singer and actress, who stars as bride-to-be Darcy in the rom-com, revealed during a recent game of “Who’s Who?” with BuzzFeed Celeb that she was shooting a stunt with Duhamel, who plays her fictional fiancé Tom, when she nearly fell off the edge of a cliff.

As part of the interview, cast members — including Cheech Marin, Jennifer Coolidge, and D’Arcy Carden — were asked to name the costar they thought would be able to nail a stunt on the first take.

“Me and Josh got pretty good at it,” Lopez said. “Especially when we were handcuffed together and we had to do all that crazy stuff.”

Well, they were mostly pretty good.. “Except for the one time I almost went over the cliff,” she added. “That wasn’t fun.”

Her admission, rightfully, shocked her costars, who then demanded more details about the moment. “So, you know how in that scene where my dress was caught on the wheel?” she said. “One time it got caught in the wheel, and I was going over, and I’m looking at Josh. I’m like, ‘Josh, Don’t let me go, please!'”

According to Lopez, Duhamel remained faithful until the very end. “He’s like, ‘I got you! You go, we go!'” she recalled, leaning over and giving Duhamel a hug as she laughed.

While Lopez and Duhamel were thankfully unharmed in the incident, Lopez still called the entire experience “scary as f—.” The stunt itself, in which Darcy’s wedding dress gets caught in a golf cart tire, is featured in the Shotgun Wedding trailer.

Wildly, Duhamel revealed on The Tonight Show last May that he had his own, separate “near-death experience” during production when he was barreled over by “30-foot-tall” waves while relaxing in a small cove. The actor was saved by a bunch of coral, though he joked that it scratched him up pretty badly and “turned me into hamburger on many parts of my body afterwards.”

Shotgun Wedding is streaming now on Prime Video. Watch Lopez discuss the stunt in the clip above.

