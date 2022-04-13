Jennifer Lopez Netflix Documentary ‘Halftime’ Selected as Tribeca Opening Night Film

Jenny from the block will return to her old stomping grounds.

The 2022 edition of the Tribeca Festival will kick off on Wednesday, June 8 with the world premiere of “Halftime,” a new Netflix documentary documentary that promises to inject some serious star wattage into the annual celebration of movies and media. The movie follows Jennifer Lopez, as she reflects on her career as a global recording star and movie icon. Tribeca will host the film’s premiere at the United Palace in Washington Heights in upper Manhattan, which it notes is just a few subway stops from Lopez’s beloved Bronx, the borough where she came of age. The film debuts on Netflix on June 14.

More from Variety

The documentary is directed by Amanda Micheli and will offer an intimate peek behind the curtain following Lopez as she readies herself for her Super Bowl Halftime show, as well as her performance at the recent presidential inauguration.

“It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true,” said Micheli.

Tribeca has moved far beyond its lower Manhattan hub. This year’s iteration will unfold at the Beacon Theater, the United Palace, Pier 57, Spring Studios, BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, SVA Theatre, Village East by Angelika, Cinépolis Chelsea, Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place, and Battery Park City.

“The Tribeca Festival has always been an activist festival — a celebration of entertainment and innovation in the midst of remarkable challenges. We’re thrilled to open with ‘Halftime’ an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez’s activism through her iconic Super Bowl halftime show,” said Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we’re eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo’s Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx.”

Story continues

Rosenthal’s co-founder Robert De Niro was also effusive.

“Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. ‘Halftime,’ featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that,” said De Niro. “The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.