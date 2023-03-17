Jennifer Lopez Movie ‘Unstoppable’ Adds Jharrel Jerome As Anthony Robles – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Moonlight actor and star of the upcoming Prime Video series, I’m a Virgo, which just premiered at SXSW, has signed on to start in Artists Equity’s tentatively titled Unstoppable, the Jennifer Lopez starring, Billy Goldenberg directing project we first told you about yesterday.

Robles is a three-time All-American wrestler born with one leg who won a national championship at Arizona State. Robles, we hear, will be heavily involved in the project which Amazon Studios is in talks to acquire.

The second big project from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity and Amazon is coming together rather quickly before the April 5 opening of the first movie, Air, which is getting a theatrical release and debuts at SXSW tomorrow. Air reveals the game-changing partnership between then-NBA rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan show brand. The story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time. Damon stars and Affleck directs. Artists Equity is co-funded by RedBird Capital.

Jerome’s credits include the movie Concrete Cowboy, the Stephen King series Mr. Mercedes, and the Ava DuVernay Netflix limited series, When They See Us.

Jerome is repped by UTA, Kipperman Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.