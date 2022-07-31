Jennifer Lopez Lives Out Her ‘Disco Diva Fantasy’ During Italy Charity Gala

Jennifer Lopez performs on stage during the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo

Jennifer Lopez has brought her “disco diva fantasy” to life!

The singer rocked the stage in Italy at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity event on Saturday evening, where she opened her act with two of her signature hits, “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight.”

Wearing a zebra-print bodysuit with a matching flowing cape, Lopez, 53, beamed as the crowd chanted her name.

After thanking her fans for coming to see her, the “Dinero” singer said, “We’re giving disco tonight. You know what this reminds me of? This reminds me of when I was a little girl in the Bronx.”

“My mom used to watch those award shows, those big galas — this is like a big gala tonight,” she continued. “Remember when they used to show those on TV? And they always had some amazing singer come out, like, you guys remember Donna Summer? Yes? Chaka Khan? And the amazing Ms. Diana Ross. They used to come out with their big hair and their beautiful gowns.”

Jennifer Lopez performs at the unicef ​​luisa via roma charity concert in Capri.

Lopez added: “I would like to walk around my house in a sparkly onesie. That’s right, that’s what I like to do. I just wanted to live in a world of sparkle. I always wanted to be a disco dance diva. And you know, I actually got to live a little bit of that when I did the movie Selena years ago.”

“But I never got to do it on my own. Do you guys mind if I live out my disco diva fantasy here with you tonight?” she then asked attendees before her.

Lopez, who recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck, continued her performance for the special night by belting out covers of Khan’s “I’m Every Woman,” as well as Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and Gloria Estefan’s “Turn the Beat Around.”

Before finishing her set with more of her chart-topping songs, such as “On the Floor” and “Dance Again,” Lopez expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the audience, saying, “I give you my heart. I give you everything I have. I love you. Thank you.”

The star also pulled off some wardrobe magic when her animal print ensemble disappeared during the performance, leaving her in a sparkly nude bodysuit.

The event was hosted by Jamie Foxx, who helped auction off 22 items, including a pair of premiere tickets to Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film.

Other notable names in attendance alongside Lopez and DiCaprio, 47, included Casey Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens, Jared Leto and Ansel Elgort, to name a few.

The star-studded event took place after Lopez and Affleck, 49, were spotted enjoying their time together in Paris after tying the knot in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The newlyweds were regularly photographed sightseeing and kissing on the outings with each other around the French capital after flying out on July 21.

A source told PEOPLE they were “like two teens … very loving, very attentive.”

Lopez and Affleck also spent time around the city with their kids, visiting sights including the Louvre and the Musée d’Orsay.

“It’s been a whirlwind week for them since they got married,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They are having a great family trip in Paris. It’s their first family trip to Europe. Jennifer is the happiest. She loves being married. She loves being Mrs. Affleck. She is very excited to be married to Ben. She is very grateful that they got a second chance.”