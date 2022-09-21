Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Coolidge, shirtless Lenny Kravitz brave nuptials from hell in Shotgun Wedding photos

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Coolidge, and a very wet, shirtless Lenny Kravitz are locked and loaded for the most chaotic wedding of all time in a new round of photos from their upcoming Ryan Reynolds-produced action-comedy Shotgun Wedding.

Lopez leads the film with Josh Duhamel (who replaced Armie Hammer in the film after the actor dropped out amid accusations of sexual misconduct, which he denied) as a crumbling couple whose nuptials descend even further into chaos in an exotic locale, after their cold feet heat up when criminals take their entire party hostage.

Shotgun Wedding

Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Lopez and Duhamel appear to tussle in a new set of photos from the production, while Coolidge appears with her hair comically tied up in hair curlers. Kravitz can also be seen knee-deep in water while hostages hold their hands up behind him.

Shotgun Wedding

Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate Jennifer Coolidge in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, and Sônia Braga also have supporting roles in the film, which was filmed in the Dominican Republic with Sisters and Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore at the helm.

Shotgun Wedding

Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate Lenny Kravitz, shirtless and standing in the jungle, in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Lopez previously unveiled a first look at the film in April 2021, posting a series of photos that showed her standing next to Duhamel while wearing a bloodied wedding gown.

“We cannot wait for you to see this movie,” Lopez wrote on social media at the time.

Shotgun Wedding

Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate D’Arcy Carden and Cheech Marin in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Duhamel also had a real-life bloody experience while making the movie. In a Tonight Show interview in May 2021, the actor revealed that he had a scary encounter in the ocean during production.

“The waves were crashing like 30 feet in the air,” he recalled. “This rogue wave comes up as I’m videotaping this thing and literally washed me almost over the edge of this cliff.”

Story continues

Shotgun Wedding premieres Jan. 27 on Amazon Prime Video. See new photos from the film above and below.

Shotgun Wedding

Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez embrace in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: