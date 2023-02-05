Jennifer Lopez Glitters in Gucci at the 2023 Grammys — and Cozies Up to Husband Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards

John Shearer/Getty

Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance at Grammys 2023 — and brought down the house in her glamorous Gucci gown.

The Shotgun Wedding star was on hand to present the award for best pop vocal album (which was won by Harry Styles), and she did so in a dramatic Gucci look, which her stylist Rob Zangardi shared on his Instagram Stories.

Her dark blue gown was covered in ruffles with a dramatic train, thigh-high slit and rhinestone fringe. She capped off her look with Bulgari jewels and silver heels to tie all the sparkles together.

After she finished her presenting duties, Lopez settled back into her seat with husband Ben Affleck, who gave her a sweet kiss when she was done with her stage moment.

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty

The couple sat with Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” and his wife Lauren Hashian, smiling for pics as they enjoyed performances.

65th GRAMMY Awards – Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lauren Hashian, and Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lauren Hashian, and Dwayne Johnson

Lopez, 53, is all about the sparkles lately. For the Los Angeles premiere of Shotgun Wedding last month, she walked the red carpet in another sparkly number.

She wore a tan-colored see-through dress adorned with matching gold crystals.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s

Emma McIntyre/Getty

The long gown was the center of attention as Lopez posed on the red carpet, wearing the dress with her hair slicked back in a tall bun and accessorizing the look with oversized earrings.

Lopez has definitely stepped up her style game since her early days on red carpets and at big events. In her November “73 Questions” video with Vogue, she reminisced about the early days and didn’t have a lot of nice things to say about one red carpet look in particular.

The first round of questions in the video dove into Lopez’s New York City upbringing and her early career. The latter included an interesting red carpet recount of the outfit she wore to the 1994 Hollywood premiere of Mi Vida Loca, which was her first-ever.

“My first premiere — God it was a kind of rayon blend polyester mini dress in a kind of a sandy, poo-poo color with buttons,” she said of the look while laughing.

Lopez may have grimaced at the ’90s ensemble, but she’s held her fashion icon status for decades. Her favorite look of all time? Not the famous Versace gown many may believe it be.

“I think people would think it was the green Versace dress because it’s the most famous,” she admitted. After pondering over her roster, she concluded, “It’s too hard to choose.”

In 2000, Lopez made headlines at the Grammy Awards wearing the Italian label’s sheer jungle-printed gown with a neckline that plunged down to her midriff. Nearly 20 years later — and still reigning as iconic — the Grammy nominee brought the dress back to life during a standout runway moment, closing Versace’s Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan in 2019.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.