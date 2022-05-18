Jennifer Lopez Documentary Trailer Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Super Bowl Show and ‘Hustlers’ Oscar Snub

JLo is ready to get loud.

Jennifer Lopez premiered the first trailer for “Halftime,” a new Netflix documentary looking back on her illustrious career, on her Youtube channel Wednesday.

“Halftime” is structured around the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show, which saw Lopez headline along with fellow Latin pop icon Shakira. The film promises to feature behind-the-scenes footage of Lopez preparing for the Halftime performance, which was critically acclaimed and received an Emmy win out of four nominations.

“I’m trying to give you something with substance, not just us shaking our asses,” Lopez says in the trailer, during rehearsals for her halftime performance. “I want something real.”

The film will also feature new footage of her performing at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, where she memorably sang “This Land Is Your Land” and “America, the Beautiful,” as well as behind-the-scenes moments of Lopez during the release of her 2019 film “Hustlers.” The critically acclaimed movie that failed to earn an Oscar nomination, which was seen as one of the biggest snubs of the year.

In addition to focusing on those highlights, “Halftime” will also see Lopez reflect on her entire career, from her roots growing up in the Castle Hill neighborhood of the Bronx to achieving fame with her performance as Tejano singer Selena in the 1997 biopic about her life. The film is also set to cover Lopez’s ventures into music, which began with the 1999 album “On the 6,” a cornerstone of the late ’90s Latin pop movement, as well as her other iconic albums such as “J.Lo” and “This is Me…Then.”

“I do this, not for an award — I do this to connect with people and make them feel things, because I want to feel something,” Lopez says in the trailer.

In April, “Halftime” was selected to open the 2022 Tribeca Festival. The film will screen on June 8, at the United Palace in Manhattan.

“Halftime” is directed by Amanda Micheli. The film is executive produced by Courtney Baxter, Jason B. Bergh, Christopher Rouse and Yong Yam. Producers on the film include David Broome, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Sofio Hall, Kent Kubena, Terry Leonard, Serin Marshall, Benny Medina and Angus Wall.

“Halftime” will release June 14 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer below.

