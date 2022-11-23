Jennifer Lopez disappears from some social media

Fans suspect that Jennifer Lopez is planning something big. (Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

Jennifer Lopez had her millions of social media followers guessing this week.

The “I’m Real” singer’s social media accounts looked a lot different than they usually do, just days before the 20th anniversary of her hit album This Is Me… Then. On Instagram, all her photos, even her profile picture, was wiped. Many of her Twitter posts remained — so she’s not one of those leaving that platform because of Elon Musk, at least not yet — but her profile photo was missing. Her accounts elsewhere were different, too.

Her followers noticed. And they were super excited about the possibility that the Marry Me star might be preparing a major announcement, possibly a sequel to that album. Her last one was 2014’s A.K.A. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and others have made a similar move just before a new release or tour.

Reps for Lopez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This Is Me… Then was an international hit when it was released on Nov. 25, 2002. Lopez’s third studio album, it featured the singles “Jenny From the Block,” “All I Have” and “I’m Glad.” She’s said that the album is her favorite of all the ones she’s done.

When it came out, the world was obsessed with the first incarnation of Bennifer, who were engaged the same month the new music hit stores. Lopez and Affleck were photographed together everywhere, including riding a carriage during the filming of their movie Jersey Girl, which infamously flopped at the box office.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez film “Jersey Girl” on Nov. 7, 2002, in New York City. (Photo: Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)

And her album was closely connected to their romance, not just because of the timing, but because she dedicated it to the Changing Lanes actor. He played her boyfriend in her “Jenny From the Block” video.

The two, of course, called off their wedding and broke up altogether in 2004, but they reconnected in 2021. The stars officially married — finally — in August.