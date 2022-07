Reuters

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say

The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine. The newsletter was signed “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck,” The Los Angeles Times reported, denoting a name change for the award-winning entertainer. A representative for Affleck could not immediately be reached for comment.