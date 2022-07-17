Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Marry In Las Vegas – The Hamden Journal

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas on Saturday, 20 years after the couple was first engaged. The intimate nuptials took place at the Little White Wedding chapel around midnight in front of their 5 respective children.

Ben and Jennifer Lynn Affleck

On The JLO



Lopez confirmed the news via her official newsletter “On the JLo” with multiple exclusive photos from their special day. A marriage license was filed in Clark County, Nevada listing Lopez with her new married name Jennifer Affleck.

“We did it,” she shared excitedly. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She added, “We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

The bride wore a “dress from an old movie” and the groom a jacket from his own closet.

Lopez and Affleck first dated from 2002 to 2004 when they collaborated on the film Gigli, they would go on to get engaged in November 2022. Their wedding was set for September 14, 2003, but it was postponed due to excessive media attention. Their breakup followed four months later.

The pair rekindled their romance last April and were engaged for the second time a year later.

Lopez is mother to twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony. Affleck has three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel from his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

The couple purchased an estate in Bel Air last month worth an estimated $55 million large enough for their blended family.

“We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for,” Lopez concluded her note.