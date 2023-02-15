Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck debut matching tattoos on 1st Valentine’s Day as married couple

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, at the 2023 Grammys, celebrate their “commitment” with matching tattoos on Valentine’s Day. (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are committed.

On their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife, the Shotgun Wedding star shared a series of photos of them together through the years — as well as pix of their new love tattoos.

“Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍,” Lopez captioned the post, showing off an infinity tattoo on her ribcage, featuring their names worked into the design, with an arrow through it. She added hashtags including “commitment is sexy,” “this is us then” and “this is us now.”

Jennifer’s tattoo, on her ribcage, is the infinity symbol with an arrow through it. Their names are worked into the design. (Screenshot: Jennifer Lopez via Instagram)

The Argo director’s ink was slightly different with two arrows crossing with a “J” and a “B.”

Ben’s tattoo is two arrows with their initials. (Screenshot: Jennifer Lopez via Instagram)

Ben’s new tattoo obviously has J.Lo’s OK, but that’s not the case for all of his ink. She famously made fun of his giant phoenix back tattoo, which he got after his divorce from Jennifer Garner, saying in 2016 (when they weren’t together): “It’s awful! I would tell him that! Like, what are you doing? It has too many colors. His tattoos always had too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be cooler.” (For the record, Garner has also made fun of Affleck’s phoenix.)

Affleck’s new tattoo with Lopez has renewed social media jokes about his phoenix tattoo.

The rest of the photos in Lopez’s Valentine’s Day tribute post show the couple today as well as when they were first engaged in the ’00s. One shows Affleck recreating her “Jenny From the Block” yacht video, as he had a hand on her bikini-ed bottom.

Affleck looks much happier in those pictures than he did during the couple’s recent Grammy Awards appearance. He went viral during the show on Feb. 5 for looking bored out of his mind at the music event. At one point, Lopez appeared to give him a talking to, but they’ve downplayed any drama. A source told Entertainment Tonight Affleck was merely “tired” and not “his usual self” due to his workload, but he wanted to support Lopez at the event ahead of the release of her bookend album This Is Me…Now.

This past weekend, his Dunkin’ commercial debuted during the Super Bowl — and Lopez made a playful cameo.

Lopez and Affleck eloped last July with the Shotgun Wedding star recently admitting they moved up their nuptials because she had PTSD from calling off their first wedding in 2003. She also said that blending their families — he has three children with Garner and she has two with Marc Anthony — has been “a really kind of emotional transition.”