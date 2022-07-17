Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (pictured in February) have reportedly tied the knot. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Bennifer 2.0 has made it official.

Following a report from People that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nev. over the weekend, NBC News and other outlets are reporting that the back-on couple were wed on Saturday, July 16. The couple reunited last year after breaking off their first engagement in January 2004, and announced this April that Affleck, 49, had once again proposed, while Lopez, 52, was taking a bubble bath.

According to NBC News, court records show that a marriage license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who is also identified as Jennifer Affleck.

This is the second marriage for Affleck, who shares three children with actress Jennifer Garner, and the fourth for Lopez. She and ex-husband Marc Anthony, who recently announced his own engagement, share twins Max and Emme.

Yahoo has reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.