Jennifer Lawrence Tries Everything to Sleep With a 19-Year-Old in Raunchy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Trailer

Sony has released the first trailer for the raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings,” in which Jennifer Lawrence plays a woman who answers two helicopter parents’ Craigslist ad to sleep with their sheltered 19-year-old son before he goes to college.

The very R-rated trailer opens with Lawrence’s character Maddie approaching the awkward Percy at a dog adoption center, asking “Mind if I touch your wiener?” before revealing he’s holding a Dachshund wiener dog. On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie resorts to every last-ditch effort to fulfill the parents’ questionable request and sleep with Percy. She skinny dips, plies him with Long Island ice tea and, in one hilarious scene, kidnaps him in a van before getting pepper sprayed in the face.

More from Variety

In addition to Lawrence, the cast includes Andrew Barth Feldman as Percy, Matthew Broderick as his father, Laura Benanti as his mother, plus Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Scott MacArthur and more. Producers include Lawrence, Alex Saks, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero, Justine Ciarrocchi and executive producers John Phillips and Kerry Orent.

Gene Stupnitsky directs “No Hard Feelings” from a script he wrote with John Phillips. Previously, Stupnitsky made the equally raunchy 2019 comedy “Good Boys,” a coming-of-age film starring Jacob Tremblay, and co-wrote 2011’s “Bad Teacher” and 2009’s “Year One.”

Lawrence is coming off a resurgence in the past couple years, including starring in last year’s Apple TV+ drama “Causeway,” plus Netflix’s end-of-the-world comedy “Don’t Look Up” in 2021.

“No Hard Feelings” opens in theaters on June 23. Watch the R-rated trailer below.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.