Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Shifts A Week Away From ‘The Flash’ – The Hamden Journal

In the wake of Warner Bros/DC’s The Flash going week earlier on June 16 and landing on the date of Jennifer Lawrence’s R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings, that movie has now moved a week later to June 23, which is Flash‘s old date.

The movie follows Lawrence as a ne-er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid.

The pic is directed by Gene Stupnitsky off a script he co-wrote with John Phillips. Pic is produced by Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and her producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi. John Phillips serves as EP. No Hard Feelings stars Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Andrew Barth Feldman.

Already on June 23 is a untitled Adele Lim comedy from Lionsgate.

Left on June 16 is, natch, The Flash and Disney/Pixar’s Elemental.