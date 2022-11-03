Jennifer Lawrence Backs Out Of Elizabeth Holmes Role, Cites Amanda Seyfried Portrayal – The Hamden Journal

Jennifer Lawrence saw Amanda Seyfried portray Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu limited series, The Dropout.

After viewing that, she told the New York Times, she realized that the definitive version of Holmes had been done. So, she’s decided to back out of Bad Blood, an Apple Original Films project where she would have played the disgraced entrepreneur.

Lawrence had been cast as Holmes in the film, which is to be directed by her Don’t Look Up director, Adam McKay. But Lawrence said of Seyfried’s take, “I thought she was terrific. I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.”

The Hamden Journal reached out to Apple Original Films for comment.

Seyfried won outsanding leading actress in a limited series or movie at the Emmys in September. Also nominated in the category were Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story) and Margaret Qualley (Maid).