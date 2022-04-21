Jennifer Kupcho on recovering from major success, wedding reception planning and relating to Scottie Scheffler’s bizarre Masters finish

Jennifer Kupcho had 150 unread text messages on her phone after she won the Chevon Championship. Add it to the long to-do list of a newly-minted major champion and newlywed.

Success can be tiring.

“I mean, going to Hawaii I normally probably would’ve withdrawn honestly,” she said, “but I already had the flights and it’s kind of a vacation spot anyway, so I said I might as well just play.

“But I’m still definitely recovering from it. I’m very tired.”

Kupcho tied for 18th at least week’s Lotte Championship and is at Wilshire Country Club for the first of two LPGA events in the Los Angeles area. In addition to golf, she’s still planning a wedding reception in Arizona.

“It’s a lot of like adult life things that I’m doing off the course,” said Kupcho, “so I think I really like maximize my time at the course, I honestly don’t chat around with all the other girls. I get here, get my work done, and then I leave so that I can be able to do all the other things that I need to do as well.”

Kupcho said the biggest perk of winning so far has been the Rolex watch she received for being a first-time winner on the LPGA. She went to a bar with friends on tour after the victory and had a game-night party back home. Kupcho loves to play cards, in particular.

In Hawaii, the former Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion kept a close eye on Scottie Scheffler in the final round, handing her phone off to her caddie before every shot. Kupcho said she felt more pressure at the Chevron than she did the back nine at Augusta, given her big lead. She held a seven-shot lead on the front nine Sunday that dwindled to two down the stretch.

Kupho was able to three-putt for bogey on the 72nd hole and still win by two over Jessica Korda.

“I definitely could relate,” said Kupcho of Scheffler’s final round.

“I thought it was kind of funny when he four-putted the last hole. Definitely relate. I didn’t four-putt, but I three-putted — wait, one, two — no, I did four? I don’t know. Whatever. It was very relatable when he four-putted.”