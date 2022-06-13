Jennifer Hudson has just reached EGOT status. Here are the awards she won to do it.

Jennifer Hudson at the Tonys 2022.Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson reached EGOT status after winning the best musical award at the Tonys 2022.

EGOT status is given to people who have earned awards in the four major artistic awards ceremonies.

Hudson is the 17th person to win the quartet of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Jennifer Hudson is the latest celebrity to reach EGOT status after a musical she produced won the best musical award at the Tony Awards 2022 on Sunday night.

The prestigious EGOT title — an abbreviation for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — is given to people who have won awards in each of the major awards ceremonies in TV, music, film, and theater. Only 17 people have achieved this feat in 60 years, including John Legend and Rita Moreno.

On Sunday, Hudson joined the list after the musical “A Strange Loop,” which she co-produced, won the musical award, giving the former “American Idol” star her first Tony award.

Jennifer Hudson’s EGOT awards

The 40-year-old singer won her first Emmy last year for executive producing the interactive animated film, “Baba Yaga.” Hudson also voiced the forest in the short movie, which won outstanding interactive media for a daytime program at the 2021 Daytime Emmys.

Hudson’s first win on the road to EGOT was in 2007. The singer and actor won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role as Effie in the hit musical adaptation “Dreamgirls.” The film also won a sound mixing award that year and costarred Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy.

Finally, Hudson is a two-time Grammy winner. She won best R&B album in 2009 for her self-titled debut album, which landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. This was followed by a best musical theater album award in 2017 for the 2015 cast re-recording of “The Color Purple” album.

Hudson has been nominated an additional six times in multiple Grammy categories in the past.

Hudson has joked in the past that her awards success is due to her pomeranian dogs. She told People in 2020: “I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy. So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony – and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win. [They’re] like my good luck charms.”

There are multiple stars that are just one award away from gaining EGOT status, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Viola Davis, Cher, and Martin Scorsese.

Read the original article on Insider