Jennifer Grey Reveals How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Her Transform Into Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime Movie

Jennifer Grey received some help from friend and fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis when preparing for her latest role.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday, the 62-year-old Dirty Dancing star revealed the advice Curtis gave her on how to best transform into the lead role for Lifetime biopic Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.

One of the visual aspects of the Shamblin role is a distinctive teased, bleached-blond hairstyle. The first-time Academy Award nominee explained that Curtis steered her in the right direction to achieve this look.

“She said, ‘Well, you have to go with Rob Pickens. He’s the best wigmaker. He just did my Halloween wigs [and] he did Ana de Armas for Blonde.'”

Grey didn’t argue. “When she tells me with that kind of stern voice, I do what she says, and so I called [Pickens].”

According to Deadline, in November Grey signed on to play Shamblin, a controversial religious leader who founded a wildly popular Christian diet program and later, the Remnant Fellowship Church in Tennessee.

A few days after sealing the role, Grey shared a first look of her role transformation on Instagram.

“Call me gwen #starvingforsalvation #[email protected],” she wrote alongside a photo of herself sporting long blond hair and smoky eye makeup, while crediting Pickens and hairstylist Lyne Lapiana.

The film comes after the success of HBO docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, which chronicled the rise and fall of the cult leader.

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation premieres Saturday on Lifetime.