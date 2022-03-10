Jennifer Garner is ‘excited’ to turn 50: ‘It’s empowering’

Jennifer Garner is thrilled to celebrate her next birthday — the big 50.

The Alias alum appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she spoke about her upcoming milestone. The mom of three explained, “I’m excited. I like it. Why not? I don’t know why I’m surprised that I’m turning 50, but I do have the sense of ‘What the heck, it’s really here?’ I don’t know, I like the idea that all of a sudden I’m allowing myself to believe that I know what I know. It’s empowering.”

Jennifer Garner reflects on turning 50, and explained why getting older is “empowering.” (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Garner, who is currently starring with Ryan Reynolds and her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo in the Netflix sci-fi film The Adam Project, is just one of several celebrities to talk about embracing the next decade. Cameron Diaz, who is also joining the 50 club this year, told Michelle Visage on the Rule Breakers podcast, “I’m going to be 50 this year. Isn’t that so exciting? I can’t wait. I can’t wait to be 50. I just know more. I’ve done so much.”

Laverne Cox also told DeGeneres that following years of lying about her age, she is now happy to celebrate her authentic birthday.

“It was a reminder that, in our heads, we might have shame about something and it’s, like, terrible and awful … and no one really cares. It’s all in our heads,” she explained of IMDb revealing her true age. “​​I am proudly 49, about to turn 50. I’m so excited and happy to be able to own that.”

As for Garner, she recently shared some additional words of wisdom on her Instagram, with a post that read, “Something I tell myself: Take it easy. Every day is an opportunity to reevaluate and shift habits, to connect, to mend, to look for flow. It’ll be OK.”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.