Donny Osmond surprises Jennifer Garner for her 50th birthday

Jennifer Garner got the best surprise for her 50th birthday: Donny Osmond. Garner took to Instagram over the weekend to gush about meeting Osmond, 64, and share a glimpse into their time together. “My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off,” she wrote in the caption.