Jennifer Beals talks about her character’s shocking moment in the latest episode of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Warning: There are major spoilers below if you haven’t seen Chapter 6 of “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Jennifer Beals spoke to Insider about the shocking end to her character Garsa Fwip.

She also gave her thoughts on the upcoming “Flashdance” series on Paramount+.

“The Book of Boba Fett” has not just delivered us the long-awaited backstory of what happened to the beloved bounty hunter after being in the clutches of the mighty Sarlacc in “Return of the Jedi,” the Disney+ series has also given us the genius casting of Jennifer Beals as Mos Espa’s most beloved madam, Garsa Fwip.

Throughout the series, Beals’ Fwip, a Twi’lek who runs a popular cantina called The Sanctuary, has been a source of information for Fett, and the doors outside of her establishment were the setting of Fett’s first meeting with Jabba the Hutt’s cousins, “The Twins.”

Sadly, Fwip’s time in the series came to an end in Wednesday’s episode, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” when two members of the Pykes, a crime syndicate, bombed The Sanctuary and killed everyone inside, including Fwip.

Insider spoke to Beals about her reaction to the character’s shocking death, the note she gave the show’s producers, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, that changed how her character was seen by her staff, and her thoughts on the reboot for 1983’s “Flashdance,” the movie that made her famous.

Have you seen the episode?

I woke up early and watched. I was going to stay up late last night to watch but then I thought, eh, I got to go to sleep. I just love the episode.

RIP to Garsa.

I know, but you never know. You saw that big scar on her chest. She’s a survivor.

Hey, in “Star Wars” anything can happen.

I mean, I have to believe she has perished.

If it’s any consolation, she got more screen time than Boba Fett did in this episode.

[Laughs]

So what’s the backstory? Did you know from the beginning that death would be Fwip’s fate?

I got all of the episodes, so I knew what was going to happen. I knew their intention. When I was presented with the part, they basically had all my scenes written out already. And this final scene was the cherry on top.

What did you think of her death?

I understood the beginning, middle, and end. It was OK. I was just so tickled to be invited to be part of that world as someone who strives to bring beauty and balance to a world that’s lacking of both.

Both of those aspects are very prevalent with your character. Was there a highlight in this whole journey?

Everything was a highlight. On my downtime, I would just wander around the studio and find these little pockets where they store things and just got to see these incredible masks and props in their resting state. It was heaven on earth. I mean, I’m trying to be cool but it’s not possible. [Laughs]

And what had to have been a treat is all of your scenes are set in a place where there are so many props, costumes, the set dressing, and how you are made up —

It was out of control.

But observing all of this, was it then hard to not talk about it at all until, basically, now?

Brutal. I felt I had been to the mountain top and given the tablets — and I couldn’t tell anybody.

It seems the secrecy was so deep that you didn’t even know what show you were on, right? Didn’t you tell Variety you didn’t know the show was about Boba Fett at first?

[Laughs] It was so funny. They are just very, very good at wanting to keep things under wraps, so even in our meetings, Jon explained that he wanted to focus on Boba Fett but it wasn’t like him saying, “We are doing this other series.” I honestly thought I was in “The Mandalorian,” but I figured it out when I finally got to set. Frankly, I don’t care. I was just happy to be there.

Now they must have had a lot of trust in you because you got all your scripts upfront. That’s rare. Actors in these projects often get them along the way.

And not only that, I would call and email with Dave and ask things, make suggestions. There were all kinds of discussions about my character. They were very open.

Can you recall a note you gave that made it into the show?

In the original script, my employees referred to me as “master.” I felt in this world I’m creating in my establishment, The Sanctuary, given that I’ve come from an enslaved people, perhaps we can choose better language — something that was more in line with her ethos and vision of her place. And they thought that was a good idea and they changed it to “madam.” I was really grateful for that.

Jennifer Beals in “Flashdance.”Paramount

Switching gears, have you heard about the “Flashdance” reboot?

Yes!

Are you involved in it?

I was made aware of it a couple of years ago but I don’t know. I was talking to [director] Angela Robinson about it, but [her overall deal is] now at Warners so I don’t know what’s going to happen. I wish them well and I’m excited to see what they come up with. I’m sure Justin [Simien, who is directing the reboot,] has come up with something really interesting.

“The Book of Boba Fett” airs Wednesdays on Disney+.

