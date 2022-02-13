Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Gold Tassel Pants as She Thanks Fans for 53rd Birthday Wishes: ‘Blessed’

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her birthday in style!

On Saturday, a day after celebrating her 53rd birthday, the actress shared a video on Instagram of herself in a set of unique gold tassel pants. In the clip, Aniston smiles for the camera as she shakes her foot, allowing the tassels to move freely.

In the caption of her post, Aniston thanked family, friends, and fans for celebrating her special day. “Thank you all so much 🤗⁣,” she began.

“I’m filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday…!” Aniston continued. “Blessed girl over here 🥰🥳⁣.”

The Friends alum concluded her post, writing, “I love you,” alongside a red heart emoji and a finger emoji pointing to the heart.

In the comments section, Aniston’s famous friends sent some warm wishes her way.

“Happy happy birthday!! Sending all the love! ❤️❤️, said Lily Collins as Julianne Moore wrote, “Happy birthday 🎂 ❤️.”

Others, meanwhile, focused more on Aniston’s pants, with reactions split about either loving them or disliking them.

“Oh YEEEESSSSSS 👏👏👏👏 Those are exactly the Right birthday pants!! HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to YOU🙌🥰🌷🌸,” Juliette Lewis commented, while Whitney Cummings responded: “Okay this is the first time I’ve ever questioned your judgement.”

Last year, Aniston chatted with PEOPLE about how she has learned to appreciate the little things in life. Noting that she still takes time out of each busy day to watch the sunset, Aniston said, “It’s my favorite moment.”

“I wish we could freeze time in that magic hour because there’s a lot of taking it all in, the appreciation of the day and what’s happening,” she added.

To tune into her spiritual side, Aniston explained that she relies on meditation. “For me, I meditate every day — and sitting quietly, writing,” she shared.

Added Aniston: “That’s enough. And any kind of yoga practice is my meditation. I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess. And I believe in humanity, even though there’s so much to discourage us from believing in it — but I do.”