Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Go to Paris to Solve a New Case in Murder Mystery 2 Trailer

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have another whodunit on their hands — this time in Paris.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Murder Mystery 2, a sequel to the record-breaking 2019 comedy.

Set four years after the events of the first film, this time, Sandler and Aniston’s Nick and Audrey Spitz are full-time detectives trying to launch their own private-eye agency.

When they get a wedding invite from pal the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island, “trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect,” per a synopsis.

Directed by Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer), the sequel also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Dany Boon.

Back in February 2022, Aniston shared a photo of herself and pal Sandler on a beach as they began filming the movie.

“Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2,” she captioned the snapshot. Then, in April, the costars documented their behind-the-scenes experience as they marked the conclusion of the shoot: “Merciiii Paris 🇫🇷 That’s a wrap.”

Aniston told PEOPLE in June about making the sequel, saying, “It was three months away from home. And that was challenging, only because I hadn’t been away from my dogs since the [beginning of the] pandemic. Also, Ukraine was a stone’s throw away.”

She added that she felt “so useless” making a comedy after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched his invasion into Ukraine in February but soon remembered the importance of laughter in people’s lives.

“I reminded myself that this is what people need. People want to laugh. People need comedies. People like to not think for a minute,” Aniston said.

The actress admitted she no longer puts “so much pressure” on herself after going through the pandemic.

Plus, “It’s also about ‘What will I enjoy doing?’ Because there’ve been enough jobs that I’ve done that I didn’t enjoy myself. There have been some movies I’ve done where I just felt like, ‘Ugh, I just ate a Big Mac for breakfast, lunch and dinner.’

Added Aniston, “It’s about how I want to spend my time and who I want to spend it with.”

Murder Mystery 2 is on Netflix March 31.