Jennie Nguyen Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ – The Hamden Journal

Bravo has fired Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Jennie Nguyen over multiple insensitive social media posts she shared in 2020, many of which mocked the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” The network said in a statement released via their official Twitter account on Tuesday.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Executive producer Andy Cohen addressed the controversy briefly on his podcast, Radio Andy, on Monday. He told listeners he had seen Nguyen’s “disgusting and upsetting posts” and that “serious discussions” were happening that he couldn’t address at the time.

Last week, Nguyen shared an apology for her actions via Instagram.

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” she wrote. “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different than my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

She has not addressed her firing from the reality series publicly.