Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Enjoys Night Out with Daughter Meilani at RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Premiere

Meilani Matthews and Jenni “JWoww” Farley attend the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2023 in New York City.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Jenni “JWoww” Farley enjoyed a fabulous night out with her little girl in tow!

The Jersey Shore star attended the season 15 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race with daughter Meilani, 8, as her date for the night. The mom of two, 37, posed in a black long sleeved-dress with cutouts across the body while her daughter looked like a princess in a royal blue ballgown.

Mom and daughter also posed for photos with Jersey Shore: Family Reunion castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who appears alongside Farley as guest judges during the show’s latest season.

Sharing photos from the night on Instagram Friday, Farley called it, “A night to remember with my princess.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Meilani Mathews and Jenni ‘JWOWWW’ Farley attend the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Premiere’ at Conrad New York on January 05, 2023 in New York City.

Santiago Felipe/Getty

The mom also shared scenes from the special night on her Instagram Story, showing Meilani excitedly taking selfies as she was getting her hair done ahead of the event.

In another post, Meilani twirls happily in her dress, with a gray cardigan sweater over it. Later, the little girl can be seen asleep in her party dress next to her smiling mom.

Farley shares Meilani and son Greyson, 6, with ex-husband Roger Mathews.

Last January, Farley talked to Entertainment Tonight about her successful co-parenting relationship with the kids’ father.

The reality star explained that the exes — who split in 2018 — “balance each other really well” when it comes to parenting their children.

“At the end of the day, you just have to put the kids first, and he’s very understanding with my schedule changing, with filming,” Farley told ET.

In December 2021, Farley made one dream for her son — and many more children like him — a reality when she partnered with Barclays and KultureCity to create The Greyson Mathews Sensory Room, the culmination of a years-long “mission” for Farley after Greyson was diagnosed with autism in 2018.

Farley said the creation of the sensory room “is a full-circle moment for my family,” explaining, “We came to Barclays a few years ago for an event and had to leave early when Greyson became overwhelmed and overstimulated.”

She added, “Now, to be able to attend events and games knowing there’s a safe space for him, and others with sensory processing disorders, is so monumental to me.”