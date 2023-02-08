Jennette McCurdy Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jennette McCurdy, fresh from promoting her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, has signed with CAA.

It comes as I’m Glad My Mom Died, which was published by Simon & Schuster last year, has spent the last 25 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list.

McCurdy, who was one of the stars of Nickelodeon’s iCarly and Sam and Cat ostensibly retired from acting in 2017, having starred in Netflix series Between. She has focused on writing and directing including short films Kenny, The Grave, The McCurdys and Strong Independent Women.

While she was promoting her book, she admitted that she would consider returning to acting if she wrote something for herself, her focus is on writing and directing.

I’m Glad My Mom Died told the story of her career as a child actress and her difficult relationship with her abusive mother. It has sold nearly 2M copies.

McCurdy is also repped by Mainstay Entertainment, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox and Ultra Literary for publishing.